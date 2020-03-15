|
Edinburg - Lucia Gonzalez Esparza, 72, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence in Edinburg. She was born on Wednesday, August 13, 1947 in San Francisco De Arriba Coahuila, Mexico to Estanislao Gonzalez and Bartola Soto. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter; Yvonne Nichole Esparza.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years; Steven Esparza, son; Steven Nathaniel (Nancy Rivera) Esparza, daughters; Vanessa Elise Michelle Esparza, Brenda Guadalupe Esparza and Cameron Renee Esparza, grandchildren; Nathaniel Jacob Esparza and Aurora May Flores, sister; Julia Garza and brothers; Alfredo Gonzalez and Mario Gonzalez.
Lucy was a nurse for over 25 years until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, and doing arts and crafts. She also enjoyed traveling and going to the Casinos, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her family was everything to her and she made sure to tell them. She will be dearly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.
The Esparza family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen TX. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020