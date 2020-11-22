1/1
Lucia Flores
Alamo - Lucia Flores, 82, went home to our Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.

Born in San Miguel de Camargo, Tamaulipas, MX, Mrs. Flores lived in Alamo most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Horacio and Jovita Gutierrez; a brother, Horacio Gutierrez; and a daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Aguirre.

Mrs. Flores is survived by her loving husband, Guadalupe Flores of Alamo; three children, Jesus "Jesse" Flores, Romeo Flores, both of Alamo, Marlene Flores of San Juan; seven grandchildren, Ethan Ernest Baca of San Antonio, Tiffany Nicole Flores of McAllen, Rebecca Lynn Flores of San Juan, Leesly Sophia Flores of Edinburg, Victor Hugo Abrego Jr. of Alamo, Aaron Lee Abrego, Vianney Arleen Abrego, both of San Juan; four siblings, Maria Angelica Diaz of Alamo, Ignacio Gutierrez of Los Ebanos, Glafira Fuentes of Palmview, Canuta Salinas of San Juan; sister-in-law, Maria Concepcion Gutierrez of Sullivan City; and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, November 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2020.
