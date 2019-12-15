Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Luciano Gonzalez Obituary
Edinburg - Luciano Gonzalez, 93, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Blasa Pena Gonzalez.

Luciano is survived by his daughters and sons, Alberto (Faith) Gonzalez, Ricardo (Marcelina) Gonzalez, Daniel (San Juanita) Gonzalez, Luis Gonzalez, Armando (Shirley) Gonzalez, Rosa Maria (Alfredo) Cortez, Elida Bustos, Elvira Gonzalez, Sulema (Gus) Gonzalez, Hermelinda (Jaime) Alviar; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019
