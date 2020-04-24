San Juan - Luciano Hector Vasquez, 92, went home to the Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020, while at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born in San Juan, and lived there all of his life. Hector was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII, and was especially proud of guarding General McArthur. He worked with Elmore & Stahl for over 30 years. Hector was a devoted husband and father and his beautiful smile and his wittiness with which he always greeted all that came to visit will be greatly missed. Mr. Vasquez is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elisena B. Vasquez of San Juan; eight children, Jose C. (Mary) Vasquez of San Juan, Nydia (Desi) Flores of Spring, TX, Rosalva V. Garcia of Dickinson, TX, Arturo (+Marta) Vasquez of Brazoria, TX, Hector Javier (Mari) Vasquez of West Columbia, TX, Melba (Moises) Martinez, Oscar (Mary) Vasquez, both of San Juan, and Irene (Pablo) Rivera of Burnet, TX; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ramirez of San Juan. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, April 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 12 noon Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.

