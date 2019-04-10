Edinburg - Luciano "Chico" Herrera, Jr., 76, passed away on April 5, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center following a brief stay at Retama Manor Nursing Center.



Born in Brady, TX, he was the son of Elida Gonzalez and Dr. Luciano B. Herrera '42, and lifelong resident of Edinburg. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 1959 and attended Texas A&M University-College Station and Pan American University-Edinburg, graduating with a bachelors degree in history and mathematics. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and served in the United States Air Force 2 years. He was a retired educator, teaching math for 32 years in Mercedes and Edinburg School Districts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking in retirement. He is survived by ex-wife AdriAnne Z. Eslinger, daughters Erika (Matt) Bochat of Goliad, Sarah Herrera of McAllen, Karin (Alex Lopez) Herrera of Yuma, AZ; Sons Aaron (Janie Acosta) Herrera of Edinburg, Jordan (Rosa Garcia-Herrera) Herrera of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and grandchildren Brooke Bochat, Grayson Bochat, Madeleine Bochat, Jackson Bochat, LaVid Garcia, Xavier Garcia, and Trevor Lopez. He was preceeded in death by his parents, and brother Rafael "Mike" Herrera of Encino. LEGACY CHAPELS of Edinburg is in charge of arrangements. A Memorial Service is planned for June 2019 with interment at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, TX.



Condolences may be sent to the family in care of P.O. Box 1047, Edinburg, TX 78539. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019