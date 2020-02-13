|
Edinburg - Luciano S. Hinojosa Jr., 73, went home to the Lord, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born in Falfurrias, he had lived in Corpus Christi and Edinburg, Texas for most of his life.
Mr. Hinojosa is survived by his beloved wife, Janie G. Hinojosa; two children, Lauro S. Hinojosa, Lorena Marie (Arturo Javier) Prado; two grandchildren, Gavin Dean and Mabel Jeane Prado, three sisters, Virginia (Reyes) Lopez, Bertha (Lino) Villarreal and Mary (Richard) Costley.
Luciano worked as a Bus Driver with Edinburg C.I.S.D. for 19 years up until his retirement. Luciano was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed barbecuing, watching various sports and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg, Texas. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Center Church, 4801 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Rd., McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, Texas
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2020