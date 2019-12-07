Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Alamo, TX
View Map
Lucila "Lucy" Barocio

Lucila "Lucy" Barocio Obituary
ALAMO - Lucila "Lucy" Barocio, 52, went home to the Lord, Tuesday, December 2, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in McAllen, she was a lifetime resident of Alamo. Lucy enjoyed going to daycare, babysitting her nieces and nephews, cleaning and staying active. Her unique smile is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Barocio; and four siblings, Alfredo Barocio, Jr., Rafael Barocio, Maria del Carmen Mendez, and Roberto Barocio.

Lucy is survived by her mother, Genoveva Barocio; nine siblings, Lazaro (Lupita) Barocio, Concepcion Arevalo, Maria Guadalupe Barocio (Julio Vargas), Raul (Zulema) Barocio, Alicia (Juan) Alegria, Josefina (Alfredo) Garza, Idalia (Jose) Sandoval, Blanca (Rigoberto) Rocha, Doris Barocio (Moises Cantu) ; and numerous family members.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 7, 2019
