Edinburg - Lucila Elodia Rivas, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on Friday, February 17, 1928 in San Miguel de Camargo, Tamps., Mexico to Santos Garza and Librada Salinas. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Benito Rivas, Sr., daughters; Mirta Nely Rivas and Teofila Rivas and son; Aniceto Rivas, granddaughter; Christina Noelani Ramos, grandson; Reynaldo Villagomez, son-in-law; Ramiro Villagomez, sisters; Bertha Garza de Elizondo, Elva Garza de Armijo and Lile Garza.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; San Juanita (Mario) Ramos, Estruberto (Rosie) Rivas, Estela Villagomez, Louis (Zulema) Amaro, Elva (Horacio) Cavazos, Maria Guadalupe (Adalberto) Quintero, Benito (Elisa) Rivas, Jr., Maria Aurora (Raul) Villagomez, Reynaldo (Laura) Rivas and Jesus (Anne) Rivas, 30 - grandchildren, 60 - great grandchildren, 3 - great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucila enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidering, knitting and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. Her family will receive family and friends today, Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1701 E. Richardson Rd. in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 9, 2019