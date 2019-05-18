Mission - On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, our Heavenly Father called his daughter Lucila "Lucy" Silva Cantu home. Lucy was born in Salineno, Texas on September 15, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents Juan Antonio Silva and Teresa De La Garza Silva, her brother Eloy Silva and her husband, Rodolfo "Roy" Cantu. She is survived by her sons, Robert, Richard (Elizabeth), Rudy (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Robert Jr., Kristina (Fernando), Kathryn, Emma, Severiano, Logan, Eloisa, Fernando, Madilyn, Ashlyn; her great grandson, Trey; and her beloved sisters Lilia Silva De La Garza (David) and Idalia Silva Ruiz (Alfonso).



Lucy graduated from McAllen High School in 1965 and attended both Texas A&I University and Pan American University. With a lifelong love of education and reading, Lucy placed her academic career on hold to raise her children and then help raise and care for her grandchildren. An avid supporter of all her grandchildren's events and accomplishments, she could always be found cheering them on. She never missed a game, a performance, an awards assembly or grandparent's day. She beamed with pride for all of them.



Yet, despite her busy family schedule, Lucy gave back to her communities throughout her life. She was a proud member of the Florence J. Scott Study Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Red Hatter's Club, Bunco Club, Lions Club (of Alice), several Parent Teacher Organizations, Order of Alhambra, Club de Amistad and other clubs and organizations. She was also a proud member of the McHi Class of '65, who provided her continued friendship and support throughout the years, especially after the loss of her husband Roy. She was so thankful for all her friends and family, including her wonderful sisters, Lala and Lile, and cousin Lucia who were her constant companions, never leaving her side. For over 15 years Lucy worked with her son Richard at the Law Office of Richard A. Cantu P.C. She was the heart and soul of the firm.



Teaching life lessons in patience, kindness and forgiveness, Lucy lead by example. She had a smile, a hug and a kind word for everyone. Never one to dwell on sorrow, she was grateful for every day and lived it to the fullest. Giving equally of her time to all who were lucky enough to know and love her, Lucy spent her last years with dignity, while she awaited to be reunited with her beloved husband of fifty years, Roy. Everyone who came into her life was impacted by the purity of her heart and the light of her spirit. Her legacy lives on in her sons, her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary commencing at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home located at 621 East Griffin Parkway in Mission, Texas. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 620 N. Dunlap Avenue in Mission, Texas. The burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



Pallbearers are Oscar Cantu, Jr., David Cantu, John Anthony Silva, Eloy Silva, Jr., Richie Silva and Robert Cantu, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Lucia Perez and Elsa Lopez.



Our family would like to thank Dr. Alvaro Restrepo, Texas Oncology, Dr. Juan Salazar, Health Care Unlimited, Fit In Home Therapy, MedCare EMS and Amara Hospice for their excellent care and services. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 18, 2019