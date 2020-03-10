|
|
McAllen - Mrs. Lucille C. Graham of McAllen, TX went to be with the Lord March 4, 2020 in the comfort of her McAllen home. She was born in Mercedes, TX on September 10, 1924. She was a resident of McAllen for 88 years. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Lucille was a retired schoolteacher of 35 years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who could always rely on her for comfort and support.
Mrs. Graham belonged to several teacher organizations: Legion of Mary and Catholic Daughters of America. She also belonged to the City of McAllen Beautification Committee and McAllen Medical Hospital Auxiliary. She received her Bachelors of Science and her Masters of Science Degrees from Texas A&I University.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Russell Graham. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Felicitas Cuellar, brothers, William and Robert Cuellar and sisters, Estella Cuellar and Lydia Guerra. She is survived by her three adored children - sons, James Robert (Crissy) of McAllen, TX; Mathew (Catalina) of Boerne, TX; and a daughter, Sandra Jo of Yoakum, TX. She was also survived by her 7 beautiful grandchildren- Ty Coby Barrientes of Ft Worth, TX, Teah Noel Barrientes of Mission, TX, Aaron, Audry, and Russell Graham of McAllen, TX and Catherine and Elizabeth Graham of Boerne, TX. Also survived by her brother, Luis (Mary) Cuellar of McAllen, TX.
Visitation with the family will be held March 11, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary to follow at Kreidler Funeral Home. Mass will be held March 12Th at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Robert Guerra, William Cuellar, Juan Reyes, Aaron Graham, Russell Graham, and Adrian Reyes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Lucille C. Graham of McAllen, TX to the Comfort House in McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2020