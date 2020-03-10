The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille C. Graham

Add a Memory
Lucille C. Graham Obituary
McAllen - Mrs. Lucille C. Graham of McAllen, TX went to be with the Lord March 4, 2020 in the comfort of her McAllen home. She was born in Mercedes, TX on September 10, 1924. She was a resident of McAllen for 88 years. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Lucille was a retired schoolteacher of 35 years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who could always rely on her for comfort and support.

Mrs. Graham belonged to several teacher organizations: Legion of Mary and Catholic Daughters of America. She also belonged to the City of McAllen Beautification Committee and McAllen Medical Hospital Auxiliary. She received her Bachelors of Science and her Masters of Science Degrees from Texas A&I University.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Russell Graham. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Felicitas Cuellar, brothers, William and Robert Cuellar and sisters, Estella Cuellar and Lydia Guerra. She is survived by her three adored children - sons, James Robert (Crissy) of McAllen, TX; Mathew (Catalina) of Boerne, TX; and a daughter, Sandra Jo of Yoakum, TX. She was also survived by her 7 beautiful grandchildren- Ty Coby Barrientes of Ft Worth, TX, Teah Noel Barrientes of Mission, TX, Aaron, Audry, and Russell Graham of McAllen, TX and Catherine and Elizabeth Graham of Boerne, TX. Also survived by her brother, Luis (Mary) Cuellar of McAllen, TX.

Visitation with the family will be held March 11, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary to follow at Kreidler Funeral Home. Mass will be held March 12Th at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be John Robert Guerra, William Cuellar, Juan Reyes, Aaron Graham, Russell Graham, and Adrian Reyes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Lucille C. Graham of McAllen, TX to the Comfort House in McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now