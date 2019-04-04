EDINBURG - Lucinda Luna, 81, went home to the Lord Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Edinburg. She left us during a visit with one of her daughters and grandchild, after a beautiful conversation recalling memories. She closed her eyes for a nap and died peacefully surrounded by love.



A lifetime resident, Lucinda Luna was born in Edinburg on a ranch called Puente Negro, on November 20, 1937. She worked for the Edinburg CISD for over 40 years and was a constant, joyful face to students and staff for many years. Lucinda was a kind-hearted and giving mother, she did not hesitate to help her children even if it meant she had to struggle. She worked hard, encouraged her children to pursue higher education and loved spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. Ms. Luna enjoyed baking, she taught many neighbors how to bake carrot cakes, pan de polvo and fruit cakes. (Which were her staple Christmas gifts.) She, also enjoyed raising miniature poodles and spoiled them ridiculously with home cooked meals, treats, and even fried chicken! Lucinda was known for taking spontaneous trips with her grandchildren to South Padre Island, Delta Lake, and the local park to feed the ducks. All who loved her dearly and are left with wonderful gifts, many memories, and traditions. She was ahead of her time for she was fiercely independent and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to relatives and strangers alike. Ms. Luna is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Luna, Jr.; a son, Juan Luna, III; her parents, Lucas and Elena Gonzalez; 3 brothers; 7 sisters.



Miss Lucinda is survived by five daughter, Albesa (Baldemar) Luna-Torres, Thelma (Jaime) Saldana, Maria Guadalupe Luna, Maria Elena (Mario) Cortez, Monika Luna (Neri Vela); one daughter-in-law, Becky Luna; 13 grandchildren, Raul Dominic Cantu, Angela L. Leal, Laura E. De La Rosa, Eric Matthew Cantu, Randee Beglin, Kendra Garza, Adrian Garza II, Aaron Garza, Samantha Cortez, Kaylee Luna; Jordan Vela, Evan Vela, River Vela; and 18 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 4. 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary