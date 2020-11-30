1/1
Lucio Rodriguez Gongora
Edinburg - Lucio Rodriguez Gongora, 80, went home to the Lord Friday, November 27, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Born in Mexico, he lived in Reedly, California for most of his life.

Lucio is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Elvira Rodriguez of Edinburg; seven children, Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, Gerardo (Paulina) Rodriguez, Ramona (Juan) Rodriguez, all of Edinburg, Agustin Jaime (Albert) Rodriguez of McAllen, Juan Pablo (Ilaria) Rodriguez of Weslaco, Lucio (Evangelina) Rodriguez Jr. of San Juan, Carmen (David) Rodriguez of California; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 30, 2020.
