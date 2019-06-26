Mission - Lucio S. Guerra, Jr., age 83, passed to a new life and entered eternal rest with the Lord on June 23, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center. Born on November 8, 1935 in Rio Grande City, to Lucio S. Guerra, Sr., and Severina Lopez Guerra.



Lucio is survived by his wife of 61 years Margarita R. Guerra; his three children: Martha Nydia Guerra, Javier Joel Guerra, and Maria Leticia Guerra and two grandsons: Benjamin Isaac Guerra and Jacob Elijah Guerra. He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law: Irene Martinez Guerra. Also surviving him are his siblings: Elma G. Fonseca (Victor), Joe F. Guerra, Cristina G. Bourbois (Joe) along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home in Mission from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment with full military honors at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 11:00 AM. Published in The Monitor on June 26, 2019