Edinburg - Lucrecia "Kecha" Cavazos, 90, passed in peace on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her home, in the presence of loved ones. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Lucrecia was born in Falfurrias, TX on April 6, 1929, to Consuelo and Tomas Lopez. She graduated from Weslaco High School in 1948. During the summer of 1948, she was hired to work for the U.S. Department of Health, going door to door collecting data that contributed to the creation of the Salk polio vaccine. Later that year she continued her education at Edinburg Regional College, known today as UTRGV, and fulfilled her desire to become a teacher. Shortly thereafter, she went on to earn her Master's degree in Supervision and a certificate as a Visiting Teacher. She continued to work in the field of education until her retirement in 1993, after 43 years of service.
In 1952 Lucrecia married Cayetano Cavazos and they had two children Cynthia Alma(Manuel) and Ronaldo Javier(Rebecca). Together, Lucrecia and Cayetano instilled the value of education and the love of family in their children and grandchildren. They were married until Cayetano's passing in 1996.
Lucrecia's favorite hobbies included gardening, reading, shopping, decorating her home for the holidays and enjoying the company of her three pets; Blondie, Charlie, and Sasha. She enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii, Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. Lucrecia was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Pan American Round Table.
Lucrecia was a beloved grandmother and will live on in the beautiful memories made with her four grandchildren Ronaldo J. Cavazos, Jr., Julia Lamar Cepeda, Marla Christine Villarreal, and Cayetano Christopher Cavazos.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions can be made on Lucrecia's behalf to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org, supporting their mission of Making Cancer History.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 20, 2019