Edinburg/Mission - Luis Arturo Ozuna, 71, went home to our Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.Mr. Ozuna was born and lived in Edinburg for most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Simona Ozuna; and numerous siblings.Mr. Ozuna is survived by his loving wife, Ester Ozuna; four children, Melissa Ozuna, Sonia Lee Ozuna, Cruz Ozuna, and Anna Lydia (Gerardo Moreno) Ozuna, all of Mission; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, July 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.