Alamo - Luis Avila Jr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.Mr. Avila was born in San Isidro, Texas, but lived in Alamo, Texas most of his life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria C. Avila (Socorro); his parents, Luis H. Avila Sr. and Soila Garza Avila; one sibling, Minerva Avila; and one great-grandchild, Evette Sotelo.He was a salesman for Edelstein's Furniture store for 11 years, he also worked at Globe Supermarket for 10 years, he then worked at Kmart for 17 years. He finally retired from the PSJA school district after 8 years.Mr. Avila is survived by his daughters, Enedelia Avila, Nannette Avila Bustamante, and Elizabeth Avila; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lauro (Guadalupe) Avila, Uvaldo (Yolanda) Avila, and Raul (Maggie) Avila; sister, Santos "Nena" Escareno; and numerous nephews and nieces.Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary today, June 2, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.