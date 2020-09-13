1/1
Luis Sanchez
1935 - 2020
Mission - Luis Sanchez, age 85, passed away on August 15, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He was born in Villagran, Tamaulipas on June 10, 1935 to Jose and Inocencia Sanchez. After the death of his parents he relocated to Reynosa, Tamaulipas where he met the love of his life, Rebeca, whom he would later marry on October 21, 1955. They lived in Reynosa until the early 70's when they immigrated to Clewiston, Florida to work at the sugar mills. The family lived in Clewiston until his retirement in 2002. Luis was a loving husband and father, avid reader, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed having conversations with everyone he met.

He will be remembered as a kind man with a great personality. Our angel will be missed and will live in our hearts and memories forever.

Luis was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rebeca Rios Sanchez, his parents, Jose and Inocencia Sanchez, His mother in law Juanita Rios, five brothers, Pedro, Jose, Juan, Pablo and Roque Sanchez, one sister Vicenta Sanchez Posada.

Luis is survived by his six children, Ricardo (Lourdes) Sanchez, Graciela (Victor) Garcia, Rebeca (Joe) Olivarez, Sergio (Velia) Sanchez, Luis (Angelina) Sanchez, and Leticia (Carlos) Madrigal. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and his many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4:30 to

8:30 pm at Flores Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be

recited at 6:30 pm. Funeral Blessing will be held at 2:15 pm on

Tuesday, September 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic

Church in Mission with interment to follow at Valley Memorial

Gardens Cemetery in McAllen at 3:00 pm.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
