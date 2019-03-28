The Monitor Obituaries
Luisa Martinez Obituary
McAllen - Luisa Martinez, 102, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her residence in McAllen, TX.

Luisa Martinez, born In McAllen, TX, lived her entire happy life in McAllen, as a well respected & accomplished business woman. Luisa traveled all around the world.

Luisa is survived by her sister, Maria Lidia Martinez of McAllen, her 9 Nephews & Nieces, 9 Great Nephews & Nieces as well as one Great Grand Niece.

Visitation for Luisa will be held Friday March 29, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at Kreidler Funeral Home: 314 N. 10th Street, McAllen, TX, 78501. Rosary service will be conducted there Friday at 7PM.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with Msgr. Gustavo Barrera officiating. (1108 W. Hackberry Ave.) Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery at 1801 Wichita Ave, McAllen, TX. Mourners can safely enter the cemetery off of Uvalde St. driving east from 23rd St. towards 18th St.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019
