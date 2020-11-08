1/1
Lupe Elesa Cave Weir
Mission - Lupe Elesa Cave Weir went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. She was born in Stonewall County, Texas and went to Hamlin High School where she met her husband of seventy one years, Dr. Joseph V. Weir.

She was predeceased by her two daughters Elesa Jo Weir Bentsen and Eva Marie Weir Dell and her grandson Charlie Weir. She is survived by her husband, her son, W. Thomas Weir, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial for Lupe at a future date.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
