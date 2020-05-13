Lupita V. Treviño
1933 - 2020
Palmhurst, Texas - Lupita V. Trevino, 86, passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1933 in Reynosa, Tamps., Mexico to Longino and Maria Del Refugio Villarreal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Longino Villarreal and Maria Del Refugio Luna Villarreal; siblings, Maria Matamoros. Macedonio Villarreal, Jose "Pepe" Villarreal, Jorge Villarreal, Cruz Iglesias, Paula Villarreal, and Teresa Elizondo.

Lupita is survived by her loving children, Debbie Trevino Medina and her husband Steve, Marta Trevino, Robert Trevino Jr.; grandchildren, Steve Medina, Bianca Medina, Robert Trevino III, Johnny Williamson, Moshay Williamson, Jeffery Williamson; 1 great-grandchild, Camila Williamson; and numerous extended family and friends.

Lupita was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a wonderful taste for fashion, she also enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and word search puzzles. She loved going to Mi Casa Adult Daycare in Mission, where she went for over 20 years. Lupita's love was her grandchildren, she always made sure to attend their school functions. Her love will always be with her family, and she will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 9:00am - 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel. Interment will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
MAY
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
