Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
(956) 383-4931
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home
322 East Kuhn Steet
Edinburg, TX 78541
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
501 East Kuhn Street
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
3601 North Taylor Road
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luz Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luz (Gonzalez) Luna


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luz (Gonzalez) Luna Obituary
Edinburg - Luz G. Luna, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on Sunday, November 29, 1925 in Mexico to Trinidad Gonzalez, Sr. and Felicitas Muniz Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Alvaro Luna, daughters; Delia Luna and Anita Luna Gonzalez, grandson; Fidel Luna, Jr. and sisters; Eulalia Castillo and Dora Garza.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Luis (Leonor) Luna, Fidel (Maria) Luna, Raul (Emma) Luna, Beatriz (Rogelio) Ortiz and Janie Lopez, sisters; Flora Gonzalez, Janie Avila and Chita Gonzalez, brothers; Trinidad Gonzalez, Jr. and Jesus Gonzalez, 17 - grandchildren, 27 - great grandchildren, 4 - great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Luz lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and attending to her sheep. She also enjoyed going to Nuestra Familia Adult Day Center where she enjoyed playing Bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to her doctor; Marcos Gutierrerz, M.D. and provider; Flor Susanga for all the love and care they provided to their mother.

Her family will receive family and friends today, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Louie Luna, Rey Luna, Miguel Garza, Waylon Magallan, George Luna and Omar El-Omar. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now