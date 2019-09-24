|
Edinburg - Luz G. Luna, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on Sunday, November 29, 1925 in Mexico to Trinidad Gonzalez, Sr. and Felicitas Muniz Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Alvaro Luna, daughters; Delia Luna and Anita Luna Gonzalez, grandson; Fidel Luna, Jr. and sisters; Eulalia Castillo and Dora Garza.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Luis (Leonor) Luna, Fidel (Maria) Luna, Raul (Emma) Luna, Beatriz (Rogelio) Ortiz and Janie Lopez, sisters; Flora Gonzalez, Janie Avila and Chita Gonzalez, brothers; Trinidad Gonzalez, Jr. and Jesus Gonzalez, 17 - grandchildren, 27 - great grandchildren, 4 - great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Luz lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and attending to her sheep. She also enjoyed going to Nuestra Familia Adult Day Center where she enjoyed playing Bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to her doctor; Marcos Gutierrerz, M.D. and provider; Flor Susanga for all the love and care they provided to their mother.
Her family will receive family and friends today, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Louie Luna, Rey Luna, Miguel Garza, Waylon Magallan, George Luna and Omar El-Omar. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019