Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Lydia Cantu Salinas Obituary
Pharr - Lydia Cantu Salinas, 87 passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Pharr, Texas and went to her Lord and Savior. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, Lydia was born in Donna, Texas on September 22, 1931. A lifelong Methodist, Lydia was raised in Alamo, Texas and upon marriage to Fidencio Gonzalez Salinas of Alamo, Texas moved to Pharr, Texas where she lived the rest of her life. Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Fidencio G. Salinas, parents, Victor and Maria Cantu, daughter Marta Olivia, sister Esther Lopez, and brother, Daniel Cantu. Lydia is survived by her sister, Alicia Rodriguez and is also survived by her 5 sons and 3 daughters: Fidencio Salinas Jr. (Yolanda), Rene Francisco Salinas (Evangelina), Fernando Salinas (Melissa), Humberto Salinas (Annie), Rosa Maria Shannon (George Arthur), Dahlia Salinas (Octavio), Criselda Vela (Arturo), and Ernesto Salinas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston, 706 W. Sam Houston Pharr, Texas from 11 am to 9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm.

Funeral Service (Death and Resurrection of Life Service) will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston at 10 am. Graveside services will be held at San Juan Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr with the Reverend Walter Prescher of St. Mark's United Methodist Church officiating.
Published in The Monitor on July 19, 2019
