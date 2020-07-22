Donna Texas - Lydia Flores Cavazos, 83, a lifetime resident of Donna Texas went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born January 8, 1937 to Pablo and Helen Flores in Waelder Texas. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Francisco Cavazos Jr. of Donna Texas, sons and daughters: Graciela Cavazos of Donna Texas, Manuela C. Reyes of Weslaco Texas, Jose Luis Cavazos of Wisconsin, Francisca (Victoriano) Luna of Donna Texas, Francisco Cavazos III of San Antonio Texas, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters: Roberto Antonio Flores, Delia Lopez, Ruth Ruiz, Rebecca Campos, Gloria Arizmendez, Pablo G. Flores, Samuel G. Flore and Virginia Coston. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters; Maria Cavazos Bigelow, Delfa Cavazos Gonzalez and son; Jesus Cavazos. Lydia was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will and forever be loved and missed by all those who knew her. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Mercedes Texas.



