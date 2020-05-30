McAllen - Lydia G. Lozano left to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 at her residence in McAllen. She was born to Sabas and Maria Garcia on February 20, 1918 in Rio Grande City, Texas. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters: Lydia Lozano and Gloria Salazar. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 3 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.



