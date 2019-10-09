|
|
Pharr - Lydia Hernandez Moran, 84, our beloved mother passed away peacefully at her home, on October 7, 2019. She was born February 22, 1935, in Tampico Mexico. A prayer warrior with a spirt and zeal for the Lord. A widow of 37 years who was preceded in death by her husband, Eloy Victor Moran. Their marriage was a journey of 27 years of ministry serving the Lord. A lifelong resident of Pharr, Texas, our mother enjoyed being involved in local ministry opportunities through her ladies bible study group and church activities.
Lydia is survived by her children, Victor Raul Moran (Lizette), Maria Elena Gonzalez (Alvaro), Eloy David Moran (Sandra), Lydia Victoria Villescas (Ruben), Patricia Felisa Arredondo (Rene), Ismael Moran and Ruth Elena Barnard (Shawn); her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia lived her life by her favorite verse, Philippians 1:21, "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Legacy Chapels. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 9, 2019