San Juan - Lydia Lopez Kornegay, 78, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dawson Kornegay; a son, Edward Dawson Kornegay, Jr.; her parents, Teodulo and Reyes Lopez.
Lydia is survived by her five children, Arnold (Noelia) Salas of San Juan, Natalia Kornegay Flores of Alamo, Hector "Fred" (Rose) Kornegay of San Juan, Thomas Clyde (Maggie) Kornegay of Houston, Diana Kornegay (Hector Acosta) of San Juan; 17 grandchildren, Arnold Salas, Jr., Lisa Salas, Ernesto Trevino, Jr., Tommy Trevino, Clarissa Flores, Rene Daniel Flores, Miranda Kornegay, Audrie Kornegay, Andrew Kornegay, Serina Kornegay, Julienne Kornegay, Dawson Kornegay, Reese Kornegay, Hugo Gonzalez, Aimee Gonzalez, Emylee Gonzalez, Jazmin Acosta; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 30, 2019