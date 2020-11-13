Edinburg - Macario C. Torres Sr., 84, entered eternal rest Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.Born in Maxwell, Texas, Mr. Torres had lived in Edinburg since July 2020 and was formerly of Toledo, Ohio.He is preceded in death by his wife, Celia Tores.Macario is survived by four sons, Macario (Dalia) Torres Jr. of Austin, Alex (Donna) Torres of Virginia, Oscar (Daniela) Torres of Edinburg, Christopher (Mary) Torres of Toledo, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.