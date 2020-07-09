Magadaleno Medrano

Donna - Magdaleno "Mac" Medrano, 81, went peacefully with the Lord surrounded by his family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence in Donna. Magdaleno was born July 22, 1938 to Eduardo+ and Guadalupe+ Garcia Medrano in Edcouch, Texas.Mac married Eriberta "Betty" (Guzman) Medrano and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage and three daughters. Mac had a deep devotion to God, his family, this Country and Dallas Cowboys football.He served in the U.S. Army as a part of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion Group, 27th Infantry "Wolfhounds" and was stationed on the island of Oahu, Hawaii at Schofield Barracks. He completed his service and was honorably discharged in 1961. He returned home to the Rio Grande Valley and studied Journalism at Pan American College. In his career, he purchased and ran a Print Shop and Newspaper- The San Juan Sentinel. When he was no longer in the newspaper business, he held a variety of Sales and Marketing Roles including an extended career with Metropolitan Life Insurance.He loved to travel and savor the local foods wherever he went. He loved everything Hawaiian - the Hawaiian Islands, the food, music and culture from his time stationed on Oahu. Mac had a green thumb for anything he touched. He enjoyed gardening and took pride in his many tropical flower varieties. He had a gift for cultivating plants, growing his own vegetables and sharing his vast knowledge with others.He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Magdaleno was a man of faith and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna. He was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and along with his wife, regularly visited the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veteran's Home, the home bound and those who were ill.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eriberta G. Medrano; siblings, Alonzo Lopez+, Arturo Lopez+, Domingo Medrano+, Concepcion Urbach+, Narciso Medrano+, Perfecto Medrano+, Rafael Medrano+; brother-in-law, Jose Pablo Guzman; brother-in-law, Jose Erasmo Casares; and a sister-in-law, San Garza Guzman.Mr. Medrano is survived by his three daughters, Patricia (Marc) Medrano-Lowe of Dallas, Monica (Horacio) Medrano-Castillo of Eagle Pass, Julissa "Julie" Medrano of Dallas; six grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Angel Mario Gonzalez, Jr.) Dill of Dallas, Paulo Eduardo (Lorena Rios) Garza of Fort Worth, David J (Lusia Perez) Longoria of San Juan, Patrick J (Mor Ochayon) Longoria of Fort Worth, Joseph Chase Castillo of Eagle Pass, Jake Mackenzie Castillo of Eagle Pass; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Matthew Longoria of San Juan, Camila Isabella Longoria of San Juan; six siblings, Reynalda Munoz, Joaquin Medrano, Daniel Medrano, Enrique Medrano, Herminia Trevino, Ramiro Medrano; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.The Medrano family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, Dr. Habib Ghaddar and the staff at Texas Oncology Weslaco for their continued care and compassion. They would also like to thank Gloria Cabrera for her care and support for the family.Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service and final Aloha will take place at 3 p.m., Friday July 10, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan