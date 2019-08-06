|
|
Pharr - Magdalena (Nena) Garcia, 84, of Pharr, Texas joined her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2019 in Pharr, TX with her family by her side. She was born on August 17, 1934, in General Teran, Nuevo Leon. She was a devoted wife of 48 years to Luis Garcia, Sr. and loving mother to all her children.
She loved her family, her friends and her flowers. Nena was loved by anyone who's life she touched, she had family and friends from across Mexico, as well as the United States. Young and old were drawn to her, many seeking a listening ear to share their daily struggles and some needing maternal advice or looking for her to share her wisdom, wisdom that came from living a life which was not always free from pain and hardships. Always doing for others, anyone who stopped for a visit was getting something to eat or drink, if she had anything to say about it. She was a mentor and inspiration to her children, we were always amazed how one person could do so much for so many, with so little, how she's always had enough love and room at the table for one more. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Lopez; her father, Ramon Lopez; her husband, Luis Garcia, Sr.; her son Gustavo Garcia; and granddaughter, Glenda Ryan.
She is survived by her children, sons; Luis Garcia, Jr., Victor Garcia, Eduardo Garcia, David Garcia, Alejandro Garcia, Rafael Garcia (Brenda), Jorge Luis (Claudia) and Ray Bernal (Jill); daughters, Anita Ryan (Richard), Purisima Lopez (Javier), Rosa Maria Garza, Maggie McNair (Fred), Angel Decker (Lonnie), Gabriela Martinez and Roxanna Garza (Enrique); grandchildren, Christina Ryan, Angel DeGrasse (Steve), Deidra Murphy (Joe), Rocki Garcia (JR), Crystal Crosby (Chris), Rudy Lopez, Rebecca De Roman (Hugo), Juanita Teudhope (Dustin), Katrina Stork, Loni Decker, Samantha and Ariana Martinez, and Randy, Ben, Alex and Audrey Bernal; and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St., McAllen on Wednesday, August 7 from 2-8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 122 W. Hawk Ave. in Pharr, TX. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Cemetery on Sugar Rd, Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019