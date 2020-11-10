Mission - Maria Magdalena Saenz Gomez (AKA "Maggie") went to be with Lord on November 6, 2020. She was 83 years old. Born on April 20, 1937 in Rio Grande City, Texas, she was the only daughter of Graciano and Elodia Saenz and eldest of five children. She was married to her husband of 64 years, Calixtro Gomez, on April 7, 1956. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She grew up living the ranch life and ran two successful businesses along side her husband, Gomez Auto Service (Chicago, IL) and, later, Chico-Rio Enterprises (Rio Grande City, TX). She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing chalupa, playing slots, making jewelry and dancing.She is preceded in death by her husband Calixtro B. Gomez, her son Reynaldo Gomez, her parents Graciano & Elodia Saenz and her brothers Abel S. Saenz and Alonzo A. Saenz.She is survived by her brothers Adalberto S. Saenz and Graciano Saenz, Jr. , her children Raymundo (Graciela) Gomez, Ricardo (Debora) Gomez, Hilda Gomez & Irene Gomez, her grandchildren Will Kalter (Debbie), Amanda (Michael) Arvidson, Devin (Nicholas) Smith, Elijah Gomez, Kristen Gomez, Raymundo Gomez, Jr., Jewels Gomez & Jacob Gomez, her great great children Gabriel & Callum Arvidson and Josephina Smith.A viewing will be held on Friday, November 13 from 5-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. A Graveside service will follow Saturday, November 14 at 9am at Valley Memorial Gardens. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.