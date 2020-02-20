The Monitor Obituaries
|
Malcolm "Newt" Dyer

Malcolm "Newt" Dyer Obituary
Pharr - Malcolm "Newt" Dyer 1930 -2020

Newt was born in Oklahoma but made his way to Pharr as a young boy. He graduated from PSJA and went on to the A&M College of Texas where he earned a degree in Horticulture. Having served as an officer in the Korean War he returned to the Military Hwy area south of Pharr to raise his family, farm, and serve his church and community. He loved his wife Maggie for over 67 years and together were devoted to their family including 4 children, 42 foster children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was loved by many and hated by none.

Visitation/Rosary will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, TX. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:15 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the burial at Capote Cemetery in Pharr.

In lieu of flowers that die please consider the everlasting gift of education with a donation in his honor to:

The Juan Diego Academy Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3888, Mission, Texas 78573
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020
