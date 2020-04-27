Boerne/Weslaco - WESLACO, TX.- Manuel Abundio Cano of Weslaco, TX entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence in Boerne, Tx. He was a lifelong Rio Grande Valley resident and lived most of his life in Weslaco. He was born December 4, 1931 in Hidalgo County to Jose Guadalupe Cano and Guadalupe Casares. He was a fifth generation direct descendant of an early pioneer family residing in this area since the mid-1800s. He was a great-great-grandson of Antonio Cano and Mauricia Fernandez, the original founders of Campacuas and Toluca Ranches in Hidalgo County. His paternal grandparents were Guadalupe Cano Cantu and Librada Lopez Balli. His maternal grandparents were Ambrosio Casares and Josefa Chapa. He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Erica Bryant. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Maria Ninfa Cardona; children Daniel (?Evelyn Artero), Sylvia (Victor Negron), Belinda (Oliver Hobbs), Anita, Maria Elisa (Michael Baldock), and Maria Elena (Fernando Camarillo); brothers Augustin and Artemio Cano; nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Our beloved father and husband will be greatly missed; and while we feel great sadness for our loss, we also celebrate the lives of his parents and grandparents reunited once again together in heaven. He attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco, Weslaco High School, was a Korean war Air Force veteran, and worked for Central Power & Light for 45 years. His job took him to serve the communities of Weslaco, Harlingen, Brownsville, and Rio Grande City. He loved to cook both at home and campfire style, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and loved to sing and play many musical instruments. He was a man of Faith and his passion was spending time with family, friends, and an incredible history of service for the community. As the patriarch of the family, he was looked up to for wisdom and guidance and especially for his keen memory and detail of both Cano and Casares family history. He was always among the first to volunteer for projects and led the way with a warm heart, infectious enthusiasm and hard work. He left this earth contributing with many good deeds serving the needy and the poor. His community service included the Knights of Columbus where he was honored to serve as a Grand Knight, former President of the Weslaco Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, former President of the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce, City National Bank Board member, Weslaco Economic Development Corporation, and Knapp Memorial Hospital Board member. He was a Charter member of the Campacuas Cemetery Memorial Foundation which restored the Cano family's 19th century ranch cemetery site and was subsequently recognized by Hidalgo County and State of Texas historical markers for the pioneer history of the family. Memorial services will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas with visitation from 9am-9pm and a Rosary scheduled for 7pm that evening. Interment service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 2pm Tuesday April 28, 2020. Special thanks go to Father Casmir Dike, Opus Care of Texas Hospice, caregivers, Margaret J. Bonneau Luna for your support and loving care.

