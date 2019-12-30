|
|
Donna - Manuel Anzaldua Ramirez, 92, passed away peacefully at Colonial Manor Advanced Rehab and Healthcare in Pharr. He was born on December 5, 1927 in Rancho Palo Blanco, Mission, TX to Pedro and Hercilia Anzaldua Ramirez. "Meme" was the last survivor of his siblings of the Anzaldua Ramirez family. He lived a full and long life, married to the love of his life Daria M. Ramirez for 68 blessed years.
Manuel is survived by his wife Daria; son, Manuel Ramirez, Jr.; daughters, Minerva Ramirez; Alicia R. (Osvaldo) Cardoza; Elia Ramirez; Carmel Ramirez, Sally R. Cook (Manny Casarez); and Lucille R. Garcia (Deacon Silvestre Garcia). Also surviving him are 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Lorenzo Layton, Carmel L. Garza, Miguel Ramirez, Glafira Ramirez, Maria R. Sustaita, Gilberto Ramirez, Beatriz R. Yanez, and Olivia R. Garcia.
Manuel was the embodiment of love, always remembering to bless us each time we saw him. In his own ways, he showed his affection for all of his family, especially the youngest of the great-grandchildren, with his quick wit, glorious smile, and constant blessings. He had the biggest heart, kindest soul, and he will be missed dearly.
The family is very grateful to the staff of Cima Hospice (now Elara), especially RN Hitu, Jose, who helped dad to the end, and social worker Danny. Also, we are grateful to everyone at Colonial Manor Advanced Rehab and Healthcare for your special care during his last few days.
Services for Manuel will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Services will continue on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Cardoza Funeral Home, 1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave., Edcouch, 956-262-6744 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 30, 2019