Pharr - Manuel "Meme" Bermea, 59, went home to the Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.Born in San Juan, Manuel lived in Pharr for most of his life and proudly served our country as a Sergeant U.S. Marine. After 15 years of service, Manuel worked as a Postal Carrier in Edinburg and retired after 18 years.He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Antonio Bermea; and a brother, Antonio Bermea.Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Maria Bermea of Pharr; seven children, Carlos Manuel Bermea, Alexis Michelle Bermea, both of Pharr, Roxann (Aaron) Valle, Angela Alcala, both of California, Roxanne (Miguel Aguilera) Ramirez of McAllen, Robert Anthony Ramirez of Houston, Robyne Nikole Ramirez of Pharr; eight grandchildren; his mother, Guadalupe Chavez Bermea of Alamo; and seven siblings, Benito (Vicki) Bermea of Ohio, Guadalupe B. (Julian) Escobedo, Maria Teresa Bermea, both of Alamo, Diego (Maria) Bermea of Edinburg, Bertha Bermea of Donna, Gloria (Jim) Bermea Nixon of California, and Daniel Bermea of Alamo.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.