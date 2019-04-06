San Juan - Manuel "Meme" Camarillo Mendoza, 79, entered eternal rest of Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence.



Meme is preceded in death by his loving wife, Leonila Puente Mendoza; and his parents, Martin & Valentina Mendoza; along with his siblings, Julia Mendoza, Josefina Mendoza, Guadalupe Mendoza, and Maria Anita "Mere" Mendoza.



Mr. Mendoza leaves behind his daughters, Clara Mendoza Bazan, Criselda Mendoza; his seven loving grandchildren, Abigail Nicole Bazan, Johnathon Paul Mendoza, Amber Yvette Bazan, Cristine Marie Mendez, Joenathon Ray Mendez, Angela Katherine Bazan, and Joshua Jerry Ruvalcaba. He is survived by Guillermo "Willy" Mendoza, Dominga "Minga" Mendoza, Martin J.R. "Tin" Mendoza, Juan "Jone" Mendoza, Marcelo "Chelo" Mendoza, Raymon "Mon" Mendoza, Paublo "Pole" Mendoza, Juanita "Janie" Mendoza, and Jose "Joe" Mendoza



Manuel was a member of Woodmen Life for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being a supportive grandpa. Meme had many friendships and was very proud of all of his grandchildren for furthering their academic careers. He will be greatly missed by those he has left behind and whose lives he touched.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Johnathon Paul Mendoza, Joenathon Ray Mendez, Joshua Jerry Ruvalcaba , Marc Anthony Villarreal, Paublo "Pole" Mendoza, and Mark Ramirez.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 6, 2019