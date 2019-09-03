Home

Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Resources
1953 - 2019
Manuel deJesus Aleman Obituary
McAllen - Manuel DeJesus Aleman, 66, left to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019 at his residence in McAllen. He was born to Julio and Juana Aleman on April 4, 1953 in Weslaco, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Maria Aleman and children:Julie (Rick), Juan (Francis) and Sylvia (Danny). He will also be greatly missed by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters. Family will receive friends today, September 3, 2019 from 10 am to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Misison. Funeral service will be held at 9 am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 3, 2019
