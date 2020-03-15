The Monitor Obituaries
Manuel Gonzalez Jr. Obituary
Shreveport, LA. - Mr. Manuel Gonzalez, Jr. 92, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 peacefully at home. Manuel "Meme" (Mary) Gonzalez was born and raised in McAllen, Tx - Founder and Owner of M&T Motors No. 1, INC. Mr. Gonzalez was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elva P. Gonzalez, of 65 years; his sons Manuel "Memo" Gonzalez and Manuel "Memito" Gonzalez III; brothers Ruben Gonzalez, Rogelio Gonzalez and Teodoro Gonzalez; sisters Eva Hernandez, Aida Ramirez, Rebecca Gonzalez and Dolores Gonzalez, grandchildren Mark Anthony Gonzalez and Monique Denise Gonzalez. He is survived by his brother Ramiro Gonzalez, daughters Margot (Gonzalez)Mills, Bertha (Santos) Ayala and Yolanda (Daniel) DeLeon, Grandchildren Kaleigh Krauss, Hallie Krauss, Connor Krauss, Colton Krauss, Clayton Krauss, Victor Ayala and Jonathan Ayala, Daniel Jr, David De Leon & Deborah (De Leon) Reyna, Sarah (Aaron) Quintanilla, Alexus (Gonzalez) Arguelles, plus 13 great grandchildren.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020
