Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Chapel
Mission, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Chapel
Mission, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
Manuel Hernandez


1931 - 2019
Manuel Hernandez Obituary
Mission - Manuel Hernandez, age 88, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen.

He was a native of San Felipe, Guanajuato and had retired from Mission Paving. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha O. Hernandez and by his parents, Amada and Vicente Hernandez.

He is survived by seven children, Mariana Hernandez of Mission, Ana Espinoza of Mission, Rosalinda (Eloy) Rosalez of Pharr, Antonia (Rick) Tillman of Alamo, Marta Elena (Jason) Rusling of Nebraska, Manuel (Nilda) Hernandez Jr. of California & Vicente (Teresa) Hernandez of Pharr. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019
