Edinburg - Manuel Ramirez, Jr., 27, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Beaumont, TX.He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maria Elena and Ruben Solis.Manuel is survived by his father, Manuel Ramirez, Sr.; his mother, Maria Isabel Ramirez; three children, Nevea Isabel Ramirez, Evan Ramirez, Zayanie Ramirez; mother of his children, Sylvia Anne Gomez; a brother, Mark Anthony Ramirez; two sisters, Priscilla Vargas and Melissa Michelle Ramirez; one nephew; two nieces; paternal grandmother, Francisca Flores Ramirez; and paternal grandfather, Filiberto Ramirez, Jr.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.