Santa Elena - Manuel Saenz Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 in Alamo, Texas. He was born on February 1, 1939 in Santa Elena, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his wife Ana Maria Ramirez Saenz; his parents Severino S. and Eloisa G. Saenz; and by his baby brothers Jose Saenz, Adalberto Saenz and Alberto Saenz.



He is survived by his daughter Nelida Saenz Hernandez(Pablo Jr.); his sons Manuel Saenz Jr.(Eliza G.) and Roberto Eli Saenz(Gloria); his grandchildren Michaela R. Hernandez, Elizabeth N. Hernandez and Julisa M. Saenz; and by his brothers Ruben Saenz(Olga) and Severino Saenz Jr.(Yolanda).



Manuel served as a teacher and coach for the San Isidro Independent School District for 31 years. He taught math to generations of families from the community. He loved sports and pitched for the Pan American Broncs while in college. He coached football, basketball and baseball and loved every minute of it.



We want to thank Dr. Norman Ramirez and Dr. Mark Gonzalez for caring for our dad's heart. A special thanks to the Bridges Assisted Living Home in Edinburg.



Due to the pandemic, visitation will be for immediate family only. Live streaming of his service may be viewed on Funeraria Del Angel Valley Memorial Gardens on Facebook on Saturday, July, 25, 2020.



