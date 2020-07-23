1/1
Manuel Saenz Sr.
1939 - 2020
Santa Elena - Manuel Saenz Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 in Alamo, Texas. He was born on February 1, 1939 in Santa Elena, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ana Maria Ramirez Saenz; his parents Severino S. and Eloisa G. Saenz; and by his baby brothers Jose Saenz, Adalberto Saenz and Alberto Saenz.

He is survived by his daughter Nelida Saenz Hernandez(Pablo Jr.); his sons Manuel Saenz Jr.(Eliza G.) and Roberto Eli Saenz(Gloria); his grandchildren Michaela R. Hernandez, Elizabeth N. Hernandez and Julisa M. Saenz; and by his brothers Ruben Saenz(Olga) and Severino Saenz Jr.(Yolanda).

Manuel served as a teacher and coach for the San Isidro Independent School District for 31 years. He taught math to generations of families from the community. He loved sports and pitched for the Pan American Broncs while in college. He coached football, basketball and baseball and loved every minute of it.

We want to thank Dr. Norman Ramirez and Dr. Mark Gonzalez for caring for our dad's heart. A special thanks to the Bridges Assisted Living Home in Edinburg.

Due to the pandemic, visitation will be for immediate family only. Live streaming of his service may be viewed on Funeraria Del Angel Valley Memorial Gardens on Facebook on Saturday, July, 25, 2020.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I met Mr. Saenz through his daughter Nellie. Some of my earliest memories are of us playing together. Mr. and Mrs. Saenz welcomed me and made me feel like family. He leaves that kindness to live on in his children as they all have that same heart.
Prayers and love to him and his loved ones.
Annette Martinez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Manuel and I grew up together at the ranch (Santana and LaGloria). We played sports at S.I.I.S.D for three years. We were the best of friends, along with his brothers, Ruben and Severino. I will miss him. May God Bless all the family. Our condolences. Salome Saenz and Family from Lasara, Texas. 956-642-7414.
Salome Saenz & Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
Perpetual prayers.
James Troia
Teacher
