Los Ebanos - Manuel Salinas, age 90 entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.He is preceded in death by his wife; Herminia Salinas.He is survived by his children; Ramon (Oralia) Salinas, Manuel (Diana) Salinas, Rodolfo (Nieves) Salinas, Rosvel (Cristina) Salinas, Ismelda (Concepcion) Garza, Arcilia (Eustorjio) Perez and 18 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-great-Grandchild.Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Los Ebanos Cemetery in Los Ebanos, TX.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission