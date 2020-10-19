1/1
Manuel Salinas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Los Ebanos - Manuel Salinas, age 90 entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Herminia Salinas.

He is survived by his children; Ramon (Oralia) Salinas, Manuel (Diana) Salinas, Rodolfo (Nieves) Salinas, Rosvel (Cristina) Salinas, Ismelda (Concepcion) Garza, Arcilia (Eustorjio) Perez and 18 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-great-Grandchild.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Los Ebanos Cemetery in Los Ebanos, TX.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Los Ebanos Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved