Alamo - Manuel "T.J." Trevino Jr., 27, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Great Falls, MT.
T.J. was currently serving in the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Pedro S. and Carmen A. Trevino; an aunt, Carolina Trevino; and his maternal grandfather, Elizar Garza.
T.J. is survived by his father, Manuel (Zulema Alvarez)Trevino of San Juan; his mother, Martha (Herminio Gonzalez Jr.) Garza of Eagle Pass; two sisters, Maricruz Trevino of Alamo, Alyah Rangel of Edinburg; three stepbrothers, Herminio Gonzalez III., Angel Gonzalez, both of Arlington, TX, Ethan Garcia of Alamo; four stepsisters, Dora Gonzalez, Akisha Gonzalez, both of Arlington, TX, Sabrina Garcia, and Jasmine Garcia, both of Alamo.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. rosary Friday, January 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 23, 2020