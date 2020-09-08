Manuel Valdez

Manuel L. Valdez went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Raul Valdez. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Margarita R. Valdez; his four children, Sylvia Valdez, Ruben (Velma) Valdez, Manuel (Rachel) Valdez, Jr., and Dalia Valdez Aleman; and his three grandchildren, whom he raised, Victoria Renee Valdez, Anthony Ryan Valdez, and Andrea Nichole (Alejandro) Labanzat. Our father will always be remembered for filling our lives with love, life-long lessons, and sweet memories we will cherish forever.He will lovingly be remembered by his 12 grandchildren and his 20 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5-9pm, with a 7pm prayer service, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Final viewing will take place at 8am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 9am held at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.Family meant everything to him. Though he was a man of few words, he always knew how to make everyone feel special and loved. He will be missed so much and will live on in our lives and hearts forever and in the memory of those who were blessed to have known him.