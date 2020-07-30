1/1
Manuel "Meme" Villafuerte
Edinburg - Manuel "Meme" Villafuerte, 98, was promoted to God's Glory on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence in Edinburg. He passed peacefully with family by his bedside. He was born in Goliad, Texas on a Sunday, May 21, 1922 to Joaquin Villafuerte and Juanita Contreras Villafuerte. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Pablo, Domingo, Alberto and Antonio, sisters; Carmen, Hermila and Maria Magdalena.

Manuel is survived by his nieces and nephews. He lived in Edinburg most of his life and proudly served our country in the United States Army during W.W. II at Ft. Knox, KY. He was an entrepreneur in the citrus industry and a local farmland investor. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. "Tio Meme" will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews and all those whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Graveside services with Military Honors by V.F.W. Post #8788 will be held at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 30, 2020.
