Manuela Acevedo Garza
Mission - Born in Los Lermas, outside of Monterrey on June 14, 1928, Manuela Acevedo Garza met Daniel Garza and began a family that led to 71 beautiful years together, 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mela, as she was known by, passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Throughout a long battle with Alzheimer's, she was surrounded daily by those she loved and those that will forever cherish her. She was a gentle soul with more love to share like the sun and it's warmth. She radiated kindness and will forever be missed. We will have service today at Ric Brown Funeral Home at 1PM to 8 AM Thursday in Mission Tx. Burial to be held at 12:30 PM at Santa Fe Celestial Gardens cemetery.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
