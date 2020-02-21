|
|
Edinburg - Manuela Gonzalez, 101, went home to the Lord Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.
Born in Dinamita, Durango, she had lived most of her life in Edinburg and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Manuela had great collections of elephants, bells, rocks, and shells. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose de Jesus Gonzalez; and a son, Alfredo Gomez.
Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her daughter, Maria Irma Leija; two granddaughters, Angelica (Cesar A. Solano) Pimentel, Miriam B. Castillo; and five great-grandchildren, Kassandra, Karina, Miguel Angel, Cesar, and Daniella.
Memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with an 11 a.m. rosary, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 21, 2020