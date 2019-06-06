|
Edinburg - Manuela "Liza" Hernandez, 57, went home to our Lord Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Liza was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life, she was also a member of Resurrected Life Church in McAllen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Ramirez and Maria Del Carmen Hernandez.
Liza is survived by her three sons, Raul (Sari Calera) Zarate Jr. of McAllen, Randy (Jeanette Rodriguez) Zarate, and Isaiah Nathaniel Solis, both of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Elijah, Autumn, Belinda, Daniel and Aaron Zarate; two siblings, Jose Luis (Corita) Hernandez and Belinda Ybarra, both of Edinburg.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019