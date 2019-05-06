McAllen - On May 1, 2019, Manuela (Alafa Magallan) Hinojosa peacefully breathed her last breath, went to receive her wings, and be with our Lord. She was celebrated into this world by Petra Alafa and Cayetano Magallan on September 24, 1923 in Yorktown, Texas. She was a strong and loyal sister to Sgt. Noe Magallan (deceased), SFC Oscar Magallan (deceased), Albertina Magallan and Lil Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband (and best father and grandfather!) of over 40 years, Victervo C. Hinojosa and is survived by their only child, Diana Hinojosa Taylor, son-in-law, Lewis Taylor, and four grandchildren, Robert "Tiger" Flores (Tara), Trish DeAnda Kivett (Ray), Nicole Vickers (Jason) and Marcy May ( Bryan). She was also blessed with 8 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, as well as the best grand-dog ever, Gracie Good Girl. Manuela was one of those special souls who was counted on by all! She was a dedicated friend who often happily went out of her way to do for them. Everyone depended on her. She was known for her strong and steadfast faith, deep love for her family, clean and healthy lifestyle, good cooking, slot machine playing, bad driving and never leaving the house without lipstick. She was a talented and in-demand seamstress - she took sooo much pride in her work and only stopped because her beautiful hands couldn't go on. She passed on to her family a love for gardening and flowers and her silly sense of humor. We are going to miss this pretty and spunky lady, she was the strongest person we knew, the heart of our whole family, its north star. We were truly blessed to be loved by her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to MD Anderson's Head and Neck Center. Friends and family are invited for a memorial and viewing service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 3pm - 9pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. Rosary will be at 7pm. Funeral services are under the direction of Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Published in The Monitor on May 6, 2019