Pharr - Manuela P. Garcia, 97,went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home.
Manuela was born in Pharr and lived there most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Servando Garcia; a son, Ramon Garcia; and a daughter, Yolanda Gamez.
Mrs. Garcia is survived by her two children, Dalia Orozco of San Juan, Oscar Garcia of Menasha,WI; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Maria Avila of CA; and her son-in-law, Miguel Gamez of Corsicana,TX.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Pallbearers wil be, Oscar Joaquin Garcia, Tito Gomez, Eli Gamez, S.B. Orozco, David Calvillo and Angela Gomez.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020