San Marcos - Marc Ramon Rodriguez was born on May 23, 2001 in McAllen, Texas. He entered into the nearer presence of God on June 29, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. He was a student at TX State University and a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.
He is survived by his parents Marco and Carol Rodriguez, his sister Kayla Rodriguez, his grandparents Alejandro and Olivia Rodriguez and Karliene Davis. He is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles: Alejandro Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez, and Victoria Valdez, Donna Kendrick, Sharon Wernecke, and Jennifer Ericksmoen, along with many cousins.
Marc was a graduate of Pioneer High School (2019). He was a state qualifier for the Pioneer Diving Team, and Regional and District Champion. Marc was full of life and loved by many. He loved spending time with his family hunting and fishing, or just being together. He had a strong belief in the Lord and was an active member at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church in Mission, Texas where he served as an acolyte for eight years. Marc was a consummate gentleman. He was respectful and kind towards others and always wore a smile on his face; a smile that could light up a room. His energy and enthusiasm were infectious and made him fun to be around. Marc was creative. He loved photography and videography. He had a skill for seeing beauty in the world and capturing it behind his lens.
Services to celebrate Marc's life and grieve his passing will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church , 2500 N.10th St., McAllen, Texas 78501 on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3:00PM
In an abundance of precaution, the service will observe "physical distancing" measures. The family asks that visitors wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer provided at the church. If you are not feeling well, please participate in the funeral services via the livestream which can be found on the St. John's facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmcallen
)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial offerings be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church c/o "Marc Rodriguez Memorial."